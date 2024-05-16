Lightspeed reappoints founder Dax Dasilva as CEO, reports Q4 revenue up 25%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. CEO Dax Dasilva poses in the company's offices in Montreal, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 8:12 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 8:26 am.

MONTREAL — Lightspeed Commerce Inc. says founder Dax Dasilva has been reappointed as chief executive, dropping the interim tag from the title.

Dasilva had returned to the top job on an interim basis earlier this year, replacing JP Chauvet.

Chauvet joined Lightspeed as chief revenue officer in October 2012 and replaced Dasilva in the top job in February 2022, when the founder became executive chairman.

The move came as the Montreal-based payment technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a loss of US$32.5 million or 21 cents US per share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a loss of US$74.5 million or 49 cents US per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled US$230.2 million, up from US$184.2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says it earned US$8.5 million or six cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of US$400,000 or zero cents per share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LSPD)

The Canadian Press

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

2h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

7m ago

TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report
TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing 12,000 TTC workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, putting them one step closer to a strike. In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local...

23m ago

'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide
'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide

Peel Regional Police are appealing to members of the public for information in tracking down a man wanted Canada-wide in a targeted 2022 shooting in Brampton. Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, of Vaughan, is...

1h ago

