Loaded handgun seized after teens pulled over in stolen vehicle: Toronto police

A loaded handgun was found in a stolen vehicle occupied by six people, including three 15-year-olds, Toronto police said in a release Thursday.

Officers patrolling in the Weston Road and Highway 401 area pulled the vehicle over at around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, May 13, after it was flagged as stolen by an Automatic Licence Plate Reader (ALPR).

Police say six people, ranging in age from 15 to 18, were inside the vehicle at the time.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded gun in the vehicle.

All of the car’s occupants are now facing charges, including possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, possession of a restricted firearm and occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm, among others.

The suspects are a woman, aged 18, two 17-year-old boys, two fifteen-year-old girls, and a 15-year-old boy.