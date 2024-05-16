Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart ‘an error’

The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart
The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 16, 2024 2:49 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 2:50 pm.

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday.

The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer duties would include “assisting with various tasks and providing support to the staff” and “helping customers find products, restocking shelves, organizing inventory, and maintaining a clean and organized store environment.”

To qualify for the unpaid position, potential candidates were required to have, among other things, excellent customer service and communication skills as well as the ability to multitask with strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

Backlash on social media was swift.

One commenter on Reddit said “Loblaws/Shoppers posted a first quarter of 2023 profit of 508 million this time last year. The fact they’re asking for ‘volunteers’, especially in this economy, is disgusting.”

Another added “Hiring volunteers to do the job of a paid worker. Shopper’s should be ashamed.”

Loblaws tells CityNews the posting was made in error and was closed right after it was posted.

“Shoppers Drug Mart doesn’t have volunteers in their stores and it’s against company policy,” said Dave Bauer, director of media relations.

“The posting was made by the individual franchisee, not the company.”

CityNews reached out to the franchisee but they declined to comment, directing us to Loblaws official media and public relations department. 

The post comes during a month-long boycott of Loblaws and their brands led by the group ‘Loblaws Is Out of Control’ for high prices and alleged monopolistic policies.

Their petition to the House of Commons to implement laws preventing monopolistic practices and mandate Loblaws and Walmart to sign the Grocery Code of Conduct has garnered more than 7000 signatures. 

