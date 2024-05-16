Man wanted for murder in connection with woman found dead in Oshawa home

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man wanted for murder after a woman was found dead in an Oshawa home.

Officers responded to a wellness call at the residence in the area of Rideau Street and Saguenay Avenue, near King Street West and Park Road North, around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived they found the woman deceased inside the home. She has been identified as 29-year-old Dona Sajan.

A warrant has been issued for 31-year-old Lal Kannampuzha Poulose for first-degree murder. Investigators believe he has fled the country and may be living in India at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.