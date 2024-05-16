Michigan beginning alcohol sales at football games following successful rollouts at its other venues

FILE - Fans line up to buy drinks at Spartan Stadium before the Michigan-Michigan State NCAA college football game Oct. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. Alcohol sales will begin this football season at Michigan Stadium, following a trend of alcoholic beverages being made available at college sports venues across the nation. The Michigan athletic department made the announcement Thursday. May 16, 2024, following successful rollouts of alcohol sales at its ice hockey and basketball arenas. (AP Photo/Mike Householder, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 5:09 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 5:13 pm.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Alcohol sales will begin this football season at Michigan Stadium, following the lead of in-state rival Michigan State and a trend of booze being made available at college sports venues across the nation.

The Michigan athletic department made the announcement Thursday following successful rollouts of alcohol sales at its hockey and basketball arenas. The university’s Board of Regents voted to implement a liquor license at the “Big House” starting with the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State.

According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power Five conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 sold alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums last season. Michigan State, Kentucky and Stanford began alcohol sales at their football stadiums in 2023.

Michigan started alcohol sales at Yost Ice Arena and Crisler Center in February as a trial run for sales at the football stadium. The athletic department said there were no reported issues related to drunken behavior or medical responses.

Fans will be required to show identification while making a purchase, and each sale will be limited to two alcoholic beverages per legal-drinking-age person.

The athletic department said alcohol revenue will be used for operational expenses, and a portion will be directed to the university to help fund campus research projects.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

1h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

3h ago

2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store
2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store

Two suspects are at large after a reported armed robbery at a jewellery store at Fairview Mall Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the mall on Sheppard Avenue East near Don Mills Road...

2h ago

17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park
17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park

A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after shots rang out last week at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton. Police say one person was shot after an alleged fight broke out...

45m ago

Top Stories

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

1h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

3h ago

2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store
2 suspects wanted after reported armed robbery at Fairview Mall jewellery store

Two suspects are at large after a reported armed robbery at a jewellery store at Fairview Mall Thursday afternoon. Toronto police were called to the mall on Sheppard Avenue East near Don Mills Road...

2h ago

17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park
17-year-old charged with attempted murder following shooting at Brampton park

A 17-year-old is facing an attempted murder charge after shots rang out last week at Chinguacousy Park during a track meet in Brampton. Police say one person was shot after an alleged fight broke out...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.

21h ago

2:18
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead
Mostly dry and mild long weekend ahead

A mostly dry and mild few days is expected over the Victoria Day long weekend. Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

22h ago

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

23h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

22h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

More Videos