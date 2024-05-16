Millions could be won in Friday’s Lotto Max draw

Fancy a year-long trip, a Michelin star dinner, or simply the ability to buy groceries? You might want to go and grab a Lotto Max ticket before Friday’s draw.

While it might not be as much as the Leafs are paying Jonathan Tavares and William Nylander to play one round of playoffs and then go golfing for seven and eight years respectively, Friday’s Lotto Max is worth $65 million.

Even if you don’t manage to get your hands on the lucky numbers worth the full $65 million, you still have a chance at one of eight $1 million prizes.

Winning ticket numbers can be found on the Western Canada Lottery Commission, Lotto Quebec, and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation websites.

CityNews and provincial lotto regulators would like to remind everyone to gamble responsibly.