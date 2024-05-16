Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 5:27 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 5:42 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,299.83, up 15.07 points):

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:CET). Energy. Up one cent, or 1.1, to $0.92, on 17.1 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 41 cents, or 1.15 per cent, to $35.96 on 10.2 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.51, or 11.2 per cent, to $14.97 on 9.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $50.06 on seven million shares. 

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Up nine cents, or 3.2 per cent, to $2.90 on 6.3 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 57 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $54.16 on 5.8 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Canada Goose Holding Inc. (TSX:GOOS). Up $2.41, or 15.5 per cent, to $17.93. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. reported a profit in its fourth quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue rose 22 per cent. The luxury parka maker says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $5.0 million or five cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of $3.1 million or three cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Up $1.93 or 1.24 per cent, to $157.07. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it’s ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that’s been years in the making. After six months of negotiations, Loblaw president and CEO Per Bank said the retailer is now ready to sign as long as other industry players do too. “The code now is fair, and it will not lead to higher prices,” he said in an interview.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Up $3.18 or 18.3 per cent to $20.55. Three months after Dax Dasilva returned to the helm of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. on an interim basis, the company says he’s staying put. The Montreal-based payments technology business said Thursday that Dasilva, Lightspeed’s founder, has been reappointed as chief executive on a permanent basis. Dasilva stepped back into the CEO job on an interim basis in February after JP Chauvet left the company. Chauvet joined Lightspeed as chief revenue officer in October 2012 and replaced Dasilva in the top job in February 2022, when the founder became executive chair.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

