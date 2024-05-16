New Hampshire Senate passes bill to restrict transgender athletes in grades 5-12

By Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 2:43 pm.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire bill that would ban transgender athletes in grades 5-12 from teams that align with their gender identity is headed to the governor’s desk.

The Republican-led Senate voted 13-10 along party lines Thursday in favor of a bill that would require schools to designate all teams as either girls, boys or coed, with eligibility determined based on students’ birth certificates.

Supporters of the legislation said they wanted to protect girls from being injured by larger and stronger transgender athletes.

“When we talk about fairness and rights, we can’t cover every circumstance. And so in a very narrow way that I think to most of us is very clear, biological boys have an advantage over biological girls,” said Senate President Jeb Bradley, a Republican from Wolfeboro. “We’ll never be able to legislate total fairness. But what we can’t do is create rights for one at the expense of another.”

At least 20 states have approved a version of a blanket ban on transgender athletes playing on K-12 and collegiate sports teams statewide, but a Biden administration rule to forbid such outright bans is set to take effect this year after multiple delays and much pushback.

The bans also have been challenged in court: Last month, a federal appeals court blocked West Virginia from enforcing its ban, at least when it comes to one eighth grader on a track and field team. An Ohio judge put on hold on law a ban on both girls scholastic sports participation for transgender girls and gender-affirming medical care for minors.

In New Hampshire, the Senate previously passed a bill that would have banned transgender girls from participating on sports teams at both the high school and college levels. But the House defeated it earlier this month.

Democrats who opposed the bill that passed Thursday said it was based on fear mongering. Sen. Debra Altschiller, a Democrat from Stratham, said there are only five transgender girls in New Hampshire who are athletes.

“Those five girls are not a threat. They are the threatened,” she said. “While this gesture of protection may seem valiant, we say no thank you. If you really want to protect girls, protect the marginalized transgender girls.”

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu has not indicated his position on the bill, and his spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Holly Ramer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police
Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police

The Durham Regional Police Service shared details on the arrest of 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King, describing the investigation as the most significant in the region's history. Officers...

41m ago

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

updated

4m ago

Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri
Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after he was beaten by guards is calling for a public apology from the Ford government. Relatives of Soleiman Faqiri held a news conference...

31m ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

8m ago

Top Stories

Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police
Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police

The Durham Regional Police Service shared details on the arrest of 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King, describing the investigation as the most significant in the region's history. Officers...

41m ago

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

updated

4m ago

Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri
Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after he was beaten by guards is calling for a public apology from the Ford government. Relatives of Soleiman Faqiri held a news conference...

31m ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.

18h ago

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

19h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

More Videos