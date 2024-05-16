Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Eileen de Villa
Toronto's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa speaks to the media at city hall in Toronto, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 11:03 am.

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health’s top doctor to drop the city’s drug decriminalization application with Health Canada.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote in a letter to Dr. Eileen de Villa that the province is 100 per cent opposed to the application.

“Our government has been clear: We are not interested in the failed decriminalization experiment anywhere in Ontario,” Jones wrote on X. “Instead, we are focused on investing in key services and building safer communities for everyone. We urge Toronto to rescind their misguided application.”

Toronto Public Health filed an application to Health Canada in early 2022 to decriminalize the possession of illegal drugs for personal use.

The ministers say the results of a decriminalization pilot in British Columbia prove that approach does not work.

The B.C. government recently received federal approval to recriminalize public drug possession, a major climb down for the first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Toronto does not have an “active” application, while the city’s health unit has said its application remains with Health Canada amid ongoing discussions.

De Villa announced her resignation on Tuesday, effective Dec. 31, 2024.

