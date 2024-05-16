Pat King trial to delve into controversial social media posts from ‘Freedom Convoy’

OTTAWA — The criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is expected to delve into some of the social media posts he made during the massive protest that gridlocked Ottawa in 2022.

King has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to his role in the protest, including a number of allegations that he counselled others to break the law.

The Crown alleges King was a leader in the protest movement, which saw hundreds of big rigs and other vehicles drive into Ottawa and entrench themselves on the streets, jamming the downtown core for nearly three weeks.

The court has heard that near-constant horn honking, the smell of diesel fumes and blocked streets interfered with people’s daily routines and city services.

King documented his experience and delivered messages to fellow protesters with frequent livestreams on social media throughout the protest.

Several of those videos are expected to be entered as evidence and make up a significant part of the Crown’s case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press