Pat King trial to delve into controversial social media posts from ‘Freedom Convoy’

"Freedom Convoy" organizer Pat King arrives for his trial at the courthouse in Ottawa, Thursday, May 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 2:26 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The criminal trial of “Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King is expected to delve into some of the social media posts he made during the massive protest that gridlocked Ottawa in 2022. 

King has pleaded not guilty to nine charges related to his role in the protest, including a number of allegations that he counselled others to break the law.

The Crown alleges King was a leader in the protest movement, which saw hundreds of big rigs and other vehicles drive into Ottawa and entrench themselves on the streets, jamming the downtown core for nearly three weeks.

The court has heard that near-constant horn honking, the smell of diesel fumes and blocked streets interfered with people’s daily routines and city services.

King documented his experience and delivered messages to fellow protesters with frequent livestreams on social media throughout the protest.

Several of those videos are expected to be entered as evidence and make up a significant part of the Crown’s case.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police
Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police

The Durham Regional Police Service shared details on the arrest of 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King, describing the investigation as the most significant in the region's history. Officers...

39m ago

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

updated

2m ago

Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri
Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after he was beaten by guards is calling for a public apology from the Ford government. Relatives of Soleiman Faqiri held a news conference...

29m ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

6m ago

