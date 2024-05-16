Pro-cannabis advocates in Thailand rally ahead of the government’s plan to recriminalize the plant

Members of a pro-cannabis group gather at Public Health Ministry to oppose Thai government's plan to relist cannabis as narcotics in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, Thursday, May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 6:02 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 6:13 am.

NONTHABURI, Thailand (AP) — Dozens of pro-cannabis advocates gathered Thursday at the health ministry on the outskirts of the Thai capital, Bangkok, to oppose the government’s plan to relist the plant as a narcotic, two years after it was decriminalized.

The rally came after Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin last week said he would like the plant to be relisted as a narcotic again by the end of this year. Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalize it in 2022 for medical purposes, but in practice the market appears virtually unregulated, leading to public backlash and concerns over misuse and crime.

About 30 people came to the health ministry in Nonthaburi, just north of the Thai capital Bangkok, to petition minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

The group’s representative, Prasitchai Nunuan, said they all agreed that cannabis should be properly regulated, but that doesn’t require the rescheduling of the plant as a narcotic, noting possible economic impacts on a budding industry.

“Whenever it is relisted as a narcotic, cannabis will be put in jail again,” Prasitchai said as health minister Somsak stood listening to the group’s demands.

Decriminalization of cannabis in 2022 was spearheaded by the Bhumjaithai Party, whose stronghold is in the impoverished northeast where it promised farmers cannabis would be a new cash crop.

Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul became health minister of the previous government, pushing through an amendment to the Narcotics Law, dropping cannabis from the list of controlled substances.

Somsak, who was appointed as health minister in last month’s cabinet reshuffle, responded that he would take the demands into consideration. The minister said that his standpoint has always been that cannabis should be used for medical purposes only, not recreational.

Chokwan “Kitty” Chopaka, a cannabis shop owner and activist, said that the government’s u-turn on the policy appears to be more political than scientific.

“I think the word stigma hasn’t actually been erased out of cannabis, even with the legalization,” she said.

The Associated Press







Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

19m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

