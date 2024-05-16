Quebec man, 60, charged with second-degree murder of 34-year-old daughter

ORMSTOWN, Que. — A 60-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 34-year-old daughter in Ormstown, Que., southwest of Montreal.

Alain Caza appeared in court this morning, where he was charged with killing Amanda Caza.

Quebec provincial police says local officers responded Wednesday morning to a call about an altercation between two people at a home on Cairns Street.

When the arrived they found the woman, whose death was declared on site, as well as a 60-year-old man presenting non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused will remain detained until his case returns to court May 24.

Quebec provincial police say their investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press