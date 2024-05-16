Sen. Bob Menendez reveals his wife has breast cancer as presentation of evidence begins at his trial

FILE - Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey and his wife Nadine Menendez arrive at the federal courthouse in New York, Sept. 27, 2023. Menendez said Thursday, May 16, 2024, that his wife has breast cancer and will require a mastectomy, a revelation made just as the presentation of evidence began at his New York bribery trial. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File)

By Mike Catalini And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 12:26 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 12:57 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday that his wife has breast cancer and will require a mastectomy, a revelation made just as the presentation of evidence began at his New York bribery trial.

The New Jersey Democrat said he was revealing his wife’s health crisis at her request after repeated inquiries from the media.

“We are, of course, concerned about the seriousness and advanced stage of the disease,” the senator said in a statement.

He added: “She will require follow up surgery and possibly radiation treatment. We hope and pray for the best results.”

Previously, lawyers for Nadine Menendez had requested her trial on charges in the case be delayed after she had been diagnosed with a serious health issue. Judge Sidney H. Stein had postponed her trial until at least July. She has pleaded not guilty. The couple began dating in 2018 and married two years later.

Menendez issued the statement in an email as opening statements were completed and the presentation of evidence began at his trial in Manhattan federal court with testimony from an FBI agent who led the raid on the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, home he shared with his wife.

The agent, Aristotelis Kougemitros, described the June 2022 raid when gold bars and more than $400,000 in cash were discovered by a team of agents at the home.

He said the agents also recovered cellphones and jewelry among 52 items seized from the home.

The senator is on trial this week with two of three businessmen who have been charged along with him. The senator has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, fraud, extortion, obstruction of justice and acting as a foreign agent of Egypt. A third businessman has pleaded guilty in the case and will testify against the others.

Lawyers for New Jersey real estate developer Fred Daibes and businessman Wael Hana spoke to jurors Thursday, a day after a prosecutor and Menendez’s lawyer gave opening statements.

Attorney Lawrence Lustberg, representing Hana, said prosecutors had built their case against his client on “innocent acts.”

He said Hana was longtime friends since 2009 with Nadine Menendez and that Hana and Nadine Menendez had exchanged expensive gifts over the years. He said there was never a time when Hana either directly to Bob Menendez or indirectly through Nadine Menendez gave a bribe in exchange for official acts by the senator.

Attorney Cesar De Castro, representing Daibes, told jurors the case was about relationships and prosecutors were trying to exploit facts about a three-decade friendship between the senator and Daibes to claim crimes occurred. He said they will conclude his client was not guilty.

On Wednesday, attorney Avi Weitzman, representing Bob Menendez, told jurors his client was unaware that his spouse had accepted gifts from the three businessmen and did not know about cash and gold bars hidden in a closet at their home.

The statement came after an opening statement by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz in which the prosecutor repeatedly highlighted gold bars and cash found in the home.

Menendez has held public office continuously since 1986, serving as a state legislator before 14 years as a U.S. congressman. In 2006, then-Gov. Jon Corzine appointed Menendez to the Senate seat he vacated when he became governor.

The trial, which began Monday, is projected to last up to two months.

___

Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

Mike Catalini And Larry Neumeister, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

49m ago

Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri
Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after he was beaten by guards is calling for a public apology from the Ford government. Relatives of Soleiman Faqiri held a news conference...

59m ago

Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police
Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police

The Durham Regional Police Service shared details on the arrest of 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King, describing the investigation as the most significant in the region's history...

34m ago

Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that’s been years in the making. After six months of negotiations, Loblaw president...

13m ago

Top Stories

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

49m ago

Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri
Family demands apology from Ford government for beating death of Soleiman Faqiri

The family of a mentally ill man who died in an Ontario jail after he was beaten by guards is calling for a public apology from the Ford government. Relatives of Soleiman Faqiri held a news conference...

59m ago

Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police
Fraud case involving 'Crypto King' largest in Durham's history: police

The Durham Regional Police Service shared details on the arrest of 25-year-old Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed Crypto King, describing the investigation as the most significant in the region's history...

34m ago

Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations
Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct after months of negotiations

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. said Thursday it's ready to sign on to the grocery code of conduct, paving the way for an agreement that’s been years in the making. After six months of negotiations, Loblaw president...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.

17h ago

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

18h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

17h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

More Videos