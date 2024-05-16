Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto.
Fireworks display at Ashbridges Bay in Toronto. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted May 16, 2024 11:00 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 11:06 am.

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges Bay.

Officials say there will be a significant police presence in the Ashbridges Bay area starting Friday right through until the holiday Monday to ensure everyone behaves and that the good times don’t get out of hand.

“We have a significantly increased police presence this year due to previous years where we’ve had some issues,” said Supt. Kimberley O’Toole. “We had a very, very safe year last year, we had zero arrests which we are hoping to replicate this year.”

Two years ago, 19 people were arrested and seven officers injured during a violent night at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay that included a shooting, a stabbing, two gunpoint robberies, and multiple reports of people directing fireworks at others.

Parking enforcement will be stepped up over the long weekend and drivers should expect major delays due to road closures. Coxwell Avenue from Lake Shore Boulevard East to Eastern Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie Street to Queen Street East, will be closed on Monday at 10 p.m. for fireworks.

Parking will also be restricted and anyone planning to travel to Ashbrides Bay for the fireworks should consider taking public transit. The TTC is adding additional buses to the 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine routes.

Police are also reminding residents that bonfires and personal fireworks in City parks and on beaches are prohibited, and could result in seizures and a fine of up to $1,000. Alcohol is also not permitted at Ashbridges Bay.

Top Stories

Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application
Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health's top doctor to drop the city's drug decriminalization application with Health Canada. Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote...

51m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

1h ago

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

5h ago

Long-time TSN anchor Darren Dutchyshen passes away at age 57
Long-time TSN anchor Darren Dutchyshen passes away at age 57

Long-time TSN anchor Darren Dutchyshen passed away on Wednesday at the age of 57, Bell Media announced. "Darren Dutchyshen was a legend of Canadian sports broadcasting, a great teammate, and an...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

16h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

23h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

23h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.
