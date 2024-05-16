Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges Bay.

Officials say there will be a significant police presence in the Ashbridges Bay area starting Friday right through until the holiday Monday to ensure everyone behaves and that the good times don’t get out of hand.

“We have a significantly increased police presence this year due to previous years where we’ve had some issues,” said Supt. Kimberley O’Toole. “We had a very, very safe year last year, we had zero arrests which we are hoping to replicate this year.”

Two years ago, 19 people were arrested and seven officers injured during a violent night at Woodbine Beach and Ashbridges Bay that included a shooting, a stabbing, two gunpoint robberies, and multiple reports of people directing fireworks at others.

Parking enforcement will be stepped up over the long weekend and drivers should expect major delays due to road closures. Coxwell Avenue from Lake Shore Boulevard East to Eastern Avenue, and Lake Shore Boulevard East from Leslie Street to Queen Street East, will be closed on Monday at 10 p.m. for fireworks.

Parking will also be restricted and anyone planning to travel to Ashbrides Bay for the fireworks should consider taking public transit. The TTC is adding additional buses to the 22A Coxwell and 92A Woodbine routes.

Police are also reminding residents that bonfires and personal fireworks in City parks and on beaches are prohibited, and could result in seizures and a fine of up to $1,000. Alcohol is also not permitted at Ashbridges Bay.