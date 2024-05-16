South Korean court allows plan to boost medical school admissions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean court ruled in favor of the government’s plan to drastically boost medical school admissions on Thursday, media reports said.

The Seoul High Court issued a verdict rejecting an injunction filed by striking doctors and others seeking to suspend the government’s recruitment plan, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Other local media carried out similar reports.

The doctors were expected to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, the country’s top court.

More than 10,000 junior doctors have been on a strike since February in protest of the government’s plan to increase the country’s medical school enrollment quota by 2,000 starting next year, from the current cap of 3,058.

The Associated Press