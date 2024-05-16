S&P/TSX composite up, Dow Jones industrial average tops 40,000 points for first time

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the financial, utility and energy stocks, while the Dow Jones industrial average climbed to top 40,000 points for the first time.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.89 points at 22,302.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.48 points at 40,013.48. The S&P 500 index was up 11.13 points at 5,319.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.18 points at 16,771.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 39 cents at US$78.55 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.50 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$16.10 at US$2,378.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$4.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach
Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges...

46m ago

Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application
Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health's top doctor to drop the city's drug decriminalization application with Health Canada. Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote...

50m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

1h ago

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

5h ago

Top Stories

Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach
Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges...

46m ago

Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application
Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health's top doctor to drop the city's drug decriminalization application with Health Canada. Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote...

50m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

1h ago

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

16h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

23h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

23h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

23h ago

More Videos