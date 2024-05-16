S&P/TSX composite up, Dow Jones industrial average tops 40,000 points for first time

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by strength in the financial, utility and energy stocks, while the Dow Jones industrial average climbed to top 40,000 points for the first time.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.89 points at 22,302.65.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 105.48 points at 40,013.48. The S&P 500 index was up 11.13 points at 5,319.28, while the Nasdaq composite was up 29.18 points at 16,771.57.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.42 cents US compared with 73.45 cents US on Wednesday.

The July crude oil contract was up 39 cents at US$78.55 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.50 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$16.10 at US$2,378.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down six cents at US$4.86 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

