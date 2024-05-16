Three soccer players arrested over alleged match-fixing involving yellow cards in Australian league

SYDNEY (AP) — Football Australia says three A-League players have been arrested for alleged betting corruption after police claimed they manipulated the number of yellow cards they received in games last year.

New South Wales state police began an investigation in December 2023. Six months later, detectives have revealed that a “senior player” was alleged to have been taking instructions from a man — believed to be based in South America — to organize players taking yellow cards during matches for money.

Police have not named any of the players who have been charged, but investigators said all three are attached to a club based in southwest Sydney. They were scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

The Associated Press