Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend.

Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some closures due to the holiday on Monday.

Events

GTA Victoria Day fireworks

Ashbridges Bay Park: Come enjoy the end of the first long weekend of summer at Ashbridges Bay Park. Celebrate Victoria Day with a dazzling display of pyrotechnics that will definitely impress.

The display can be seen on the boardwalk from Lower Coxwell Avenue to Victoria Park Avenue, from dusk to 10 p.m.

Canada’s Wonderland fireworks: The amusement park will kick of their season-long fireworks display this Victoria Day weekend on Sunday, May 19. A spectacular fireworks display will go on for about 15 minutes, starting when the park closes at 10 p.m. with 11 separate firing positions and 1,800 firing cues.

Victoria Day Speedfest

The first event of the Motorsport Park’s season opens this weekend with the Victoria Day SpeedFest. There will be lots of races to check out including the featured NASCAR race on Sunday afternoon to kick off the 2024 NASCAR Canada schedule.

Off-track excitement will be available for fans of all ages including interactive displays, vendors, food and a Beer Garden.

It will be capped off with some Speedfest fireworks. Full details on how to purchase tickets and the full schedule can be found on their website.

Electric Island – Summer Concert Series

The Electric Island – Summer Concert Series kicks off this weekend at Fort York, a multi-stage outdoor parkside concert. The festival will feature an ensemble of some of the world’s best electronic artists alongside Canadian Talent.

Details and a full schedule can be found on their website.

Toronto Blue Jays weekend series

The Toronto Blue Jays will be taking on their division rivals the Tampa Bay Rays before starting a series with the Chicago White Sox on Monday with four chances to catch them in action over the weekend.

The games start on Friday at 7:07 p.m., Saturday at 3:07 p.m., Sunday at 1:37 p.m. and the holiday Monday at 3:07 p.m.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 weekend closure

No subway service on Line 1 Yonge-University between St Clair and Sheppard-Yonge due to planned station improvements and track work. Subway service will resume Monday at 6 a.m. Shuttle buses will operate every few minutes during this closure.

Road closures

Ongoing Gardiner closures

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Other ongoing city closures