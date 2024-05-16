Toronto International Film Festival content market to launch alongside 2026 edition

TORONTO — The Toronto International Film Festival says a planned content market for screen-based wheelers-and-dealers will launch at its 2026 edition.

TIFF announced the date at the Cannes Film Festival, where a similar venue known as the Marche du Film at Cannes has long been a venue for deal-making.

TIFF says it expects its market to become the North American hub for buying and selling screen-based products, intellectual property and other content across all platforms.

Festival CEO Cameron Bailey says Toronto has long been a great place for the film industry to do business.

TIFF’s chief programming officer Anita Lee says the market will allow the festival to “champion Canadian content within the larger industry in an even more meaningful way.”

The initiative is supported by a three-year investment of $23 million for TIFF that was included in the 2024 federal budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024.

