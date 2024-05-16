Toronto library card users can now access the CN Tower for free

Toronto Public Library card users will now be able to catch a glimpse of one of the best views in the city as the CN Tower is now included in its tpl:map program.

The CN Tower is the most recent addition to the program which allows users to access attractions and museums across the city for free.

Starting on May 16, cardholders and a maximum of four visitors are now able to get free general admission during regular public hours.

Access is not valid for special events.

Earlier this year, four performing arts organizations – Hot Docs Festival, Royal Conservatory of Music, Tafelmusik and Toronto Symphony Orchestra – also joined the library program.

Since its inception in 2007, over one million passes have been borrowed. Passes are made available online on the first day of every month for the following month.

Users can reserve one pass per attraction per calendar year and each user can have one active reservation at one time.

The attractions and museums currently included in the program are: