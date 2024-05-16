Violence rages in New Caledonia as France rushes emergency reinforcements to its Pacific territory

French gendarmes patrol the streets in Noumea, New Caledonia, Thursday May, 16, 2024. France has imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia. The measures imposed on Wednesday for at least 12 days boost security forces' powers to quell deadly unrest that has left four people dead, erupting after protests over voting reforms. (AP Photo/Cedric Jacquot)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 6:04 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 6:12 am.

Violence raged across New Caledonia for the third consecutive day Thursday hours after France imposed a state of emergency in the French Pacific territory, boosting security forces’ powers to quell deadly unrest in the archipelago where some residents have long sought to break free from France.

French authorities in New Caledonia and the interior ministry in Paris reported four people, including a police officer, have been killed in the violence after protests earlier this week over voting reforms pushed by President Emmanuel Macron’s government turned deadly.

At least 60 members of the security forces were injured and 214 people were arrested in the Thursday’s clashes with police, arson and looting, according to the territory’s top French official, High Commissioner Louis Le Franc.

Two members of the island’s Indigenous Kanak community were among the four dead, French Interior and Overseas Territories Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

“The (French) state will regain total control,” Darmanin declared in a series of interviews with French media.

The state of emergency will be in place for at least 12 days, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said Wednesday.

French military forces were being deployed to protect ports and airports and to beef up security forces’ efforts to curb violence. The curfew has been extended until Friday morning, Le Franc said.

The emergency powers enable French and local authorities on the archipelago to tackle unrest, namely by authorizing the house detention for people deemed a threat to public order and expanding powers to conduct searches, seize weapons and restrict movements, with possible jail time for violators.

The last time France imposed such measures on one of its overseas territories was in 1985, also in New Caledonia.

The Pacific island east of Australia, home to about 270,000 people, is known to tourists for its UNESCO World Heritage atolls and reefs. But tensions have simmered for decades between the Indigenous Kanaks seeking independence and colonizers’ descendants who want it to remain part of France.

People of European descent in New Caledonia, which has long served as France’s prison colony, distinguish between descendants of colonizers and descendants of the many prisoners sent to the territory by force.

New Caledonia became French in 1853 under Emperor Napoleon III, Napoleon’s nephew and heir. It became an overseas territory after World War II, with French citizenship granted to all Kanaks in 1957. The island now hosts a French military base.

The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

19m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

1h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

19m ago

New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025
New way of funding $10-a-day child care in Ontario coming in 2025

Ontario has told child-care centres that it will implement a new way of funding the national $10-a-day program — something operators have urgently called for — starting in 2025. Child-care centres,...

1h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

12h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

11h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

18h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

19h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

19h ago

More Videos