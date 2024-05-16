Webb telescope uncovers merger of two massive black holes from early universe

This image released by NASA shows the ZS7 galaxy system, revealing the ionized hydrogen emission in orange and the doubly ionized oxygen emission in dark red. (ESA/Webb, NASA via AP)

By Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 11:15 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 11:26 am.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope has discovered the earliest known merger of black holes.

These two gigantic black holes and their galaxies consolidated just 740 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang. It’s the most distant detection ever made of merging black holes, scientists reported Thursday.

One black hole is 50 million times more massive than our sun. The other is thought to be similar in size, but is buried in dense gas, which makes it harder to measure.

Until now, astronomers weren’t sure how supermassive black holes got so big.

The latest findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest mergers are how black holes can grow so rapidly — “even at cosmic dawn,” said lead author Hannah Ubler of the University of Cambridge.

“Massive black holes have been shaping the evolution of galaxies from the very beginning,” Ubler said in a statement.

Launched in 2021 as the eventual successor to NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, Webb is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever sent into space. A joint U.S.-European project, the infrared observatory surveys the universe from a location 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) from Earth.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach
Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges...

46m ago

Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application
Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health's top doctor to drop the city's drug decriminalization application with Health Canada. Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote...

49m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

1h ago

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

5h ago

Top Stories

Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach
Significant police presence as large crowds expected for Victoria Day celebrations at Woodbine Beach

Large crowds are expected this weekend for Victoria Day celebrations in the east end of the city and Toronto police are laying out their plan to keep everyone safe during the firework display at Ashbridges...

46m ago

Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application
Ontario warns Toronto Public Health to drop drug decriminalization application

Ontario has warned Toronto Public Health's top doctor to drop the city's drug decriminalization application with Health Canada. Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner wrote...

49m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

1h ago

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

17h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

16h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

23h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

23h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

23h ago

More Videos