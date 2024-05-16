White House blocks release of Biden’s special counsel interview audio, says GOP is being political

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during the 36th Annual Candlelight Vigil to honor the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in 2023, in Washington, on May 13, 2024. House Republicans are set to advance contempt of Congress charges against Garland for his refusal to turn over unredacted audio of a special counsel interview with President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By Alanna Durkin Richer And Colleen Long, The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2024 8:37 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 8:42 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has asserted executive privilege over audio of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur that’s at the center a Republican effort to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, the Justice Department told lawmakers on Thursday.

It comes as the the House Oversight and Accountability Committee and the Judiciary Committee are each expected to hold a hearing to recommend that the full House refer Garland to the Justice Department for the contempt charges over the department’s refusal to hand over the audio.

Garland advised Biden in a letter on Thursday that the audio falls within the scope of executive privilege. Garland told the Democratic president that the “committee’s needs are plainly insufficient to outweigh the deleterious effects that the production of the recordings would have on the integrity and effectiveness of similar law enforcement investigations in the future.”

Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte urged lawmakers not to proceed with the contempt effort to avoid “unnecessary and unwarranted conflict.”

“It is the longstanding position of the executive branch held by administrations of both parties that an official who asserts the president’s claim of executive privilege cannot be held in contempt of Congress,” Uriarte wrote.

White House Counsel Ed Siskel wrote in a separate, scathing letter to Congress on Thursday that lawmakers’ effort to obtain the recording was absent any legitimate purpose and lays bare their likely goal — “to chop them up, distort them, and use them for partisan political purposes.”

The White House memo is a tacit admission that there are moments from the interview it fears portray Biden in a negative light in an election year — and that could be exacerbated by the release, or selective release, of the audio.

The transcript of the Hur interview showed Biden struggling to recall some dates and occasionally confusing some details — something longtime aides says he’s done for years in both public and private — but otherwise showing deep recall in other areas. Biden and his aides are particularly sensitive to questions about his age. At 81, he’s the oldest ever president, and he’s seeking another four year term.

Hur found some evidence that Biden had willfully retained classified information and disclosed it to a ghostwriter but concluded that it was insufficient for criminal charges.

Alanna Durkin Richer And Colleen Long, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

2h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

7m ago

TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report
TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing 12,000 TTC workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, putting them one step closer to a strike. In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local...

23m ago

'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide
'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide

Peel Regional Police are appealing to members of the public for information in tracking down a man wanted Canada-wide in a targeted 2022 shooting in Brampton. Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, of Vaughan, is...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers
Ford government to explore moving more ServiceOntario outlets into private 3rd-party retailers

The Ford government is moving ahead with shifting more ServiceOntario outlets into third-party private retailers, but unlike its sole-sourced taxpayer-funded deal with Staples Canada, the government is...

2h ago

Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car
Man charged with impaired after crashing e-scooter into unmarked Toronto police car

A man suspected of being impaired was injured after he crashed his electric scooter into an unmarked police cruiser in Toronto overnight. The incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday in the...

7m ago

TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report
TTC workers move one step closer to strike action as union requests 'no-board' report

The union representing 12,000 TTC workers has requested a no-board report from the Ministry of Labour, putting them one step closer to a strike. In a release, the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local...

23m ago

'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide
'It's been over a year': Peel police appeal to public for help in locating man wanted Canada-wide

Peel Regional Police are appealing to members of the public for information in tracking down a man wanted Canada-wide in a targeted 2022 shooting in Brampton. Nakeem Jamar Johnson, 33, of Vaughan, is...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:35
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers
Ontario to toughen penalties for impaired drivers

The Ford government is touting its new impaired driving laws as the toughest in the country. As Tina Yazdani reports, impaired drivers could lose their licence for life, if they cause death.

13h ago

7:42
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers
Transportation minister speaks about stricter penalties for impaired drivers

Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria discusses new measures being introduced by the Ford government which will see individuals convicted of impaired driving causing death handed a lifetime driving ban.

20h ago

2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

20h ago

1:33
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong of Saskatchewan wins Canada's Got Talent

Strong not only placed first but they also walk away with one-million-dollars, the largest cash price in Canadian television history.

20h ago

More Videos