Winnipeg trial to hear from former partner of admitted serial killer

The families and supporters of murdered women enter the Manitoba Law Courts for the trial of Jeremy Skibicki in Winnipeg on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify in a Winnipeg courtroom this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 16, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 16, 2024 4:12 am.

WINNIPEG — The ex-wife of an admitted serial killer is expected to testify today in a Winnipeg courtroom.

The woman obtained a protection order against Jeremy Skibicki in 2019, after he allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted her. 

Skibicki is on trial facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings of four Indigenous women.

His lawyers have said he carried out the killings in 2022 but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

A shelter worker has testified Skibicki once said he went there to find a victim. 

Skibicki is accused of killing Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo Woman.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

