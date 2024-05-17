An unusual autumn freeze grips parts of South America, giving Chile its coldest May in 74 years

A customer wearing a puffer jacket stands in front of a kiosk, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, May 17, 2024. Bitter cold is gripping Chile, a country that doesn't usually experience frost and wind chills this time of year. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 6:22 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 6:26 pm.

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans are bundling up for their coldest autumn in more than 70 years mere days after sunning in T-shirts — a dramatic change of wardrobe brought on this week by a sudden cold front gripping portions of South America unaccustomed to bitter wind chills this time of year.

Temperatures broke records along the coast of Chile and in Santiago, the capital, dipping near freezing and making this month the coldest May that the country has seen since 1950, the Chilean meteorological agency reported.

An unusual succession of polar air masses has moved over southern swaths of the continent, meteorological experts say, pushing the mercury below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit) in some places. It’s the latest example of extreme weather in the region — a heat wave now baking Mexico, for instance — which scientists link to climate change.

“The past few days have been one of the longest (cold fronts) ever recorded and one of the earliest ever recorded” before the onset of winter in the Southern Hemisphere, said Raul Cordero, a climatologist at Santiago University. “Typically the incursions of cold air from the Antarctic that drive temperatures below zero occur from June onwards, not so much in May.”

The cold front sweeping in from Antartica has collided with warm air pushing in from the northwestern Amazon, helping fuel heavy rainstorms battering Brazil, according to that country’s National Meteorological system.

Chile’s government issued frosty weather alerts for most of the country and ramped up assistance for homeless people struggling to endure the frigid temperatures on the streets. Snow cloaked the peaks of the Andes and fell in parts of Santiago, leading to power outages in many areas this week.

“Winter came early,” said Mercedes Aguayo, a street vendor hawking gloves and hats in Santiago.

She said she was glad for a boost in business after Chile’s record winter heat wave last year, which experts pinned on climate change as well as the cyclical El Niño weather pattern.

“We had stored these goods (hats and gloves) for four years because winters were always more sporadic, one day hot, one day cold,” Aguayo said.

This week’s cold snap also took parts of Argentina and Paraguay by surprise.

Energy demand soared across many parts of Argentina. Distributors cut supplies to dozens of gas stations and industries in several provinces to avoid outages in households, , the country’s main hydrocarbon company, CECHA, said Thursday.

The Associated Press









Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Craig Berube to be the team's next head coach. The 58-year-old becomes the 32nd coach in team history. Berube was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19...

2h ago

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

4h ago

Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs
Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs

The federal government has refused Toronto's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances. In a statement issued late Friday, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions...

updated

1h ago

Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says
Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging collaboration with the federal and provincial governments to make addiction treatment options more readily available, saying some have to wait for months on end before...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Craig Berube to be the team's next head coach. The 58-year-old becomes the 32nd coach in team history. Berube was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19...

2h ago

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

4h ago

Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs
Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs

The federal government has refused Toronto's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances. In a statement issued late Friday, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions...

updated

1h ago

Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says
Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging collaboration with the federal and provincial governments to make addiction treatment options more readily available, saying some have to wait for months on end before...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.

6h ago

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

7h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
2:53
Business Report: More ServiceOntario locations could be moved
Business Report: More ServiceOntario locations could be moved

The Ford government is considering moving more ServiceOntario locations into private stores. Plus, Canada Goose sales heat up, and marijuana is being reclassified by the U.S. Department of Justice.
0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.
More Videos