Argentine subway commuters see fares spike overnight by 360%

A commuter walks past at a subway station platform, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday, May 17, 2024. Argentine commuters in Buenos Aires on Friday were hit by an abrupt 360% increase in subway fares, as part of President Javier Milei's budget austerity campaign. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

By Isabel Debre, The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 12:46 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 1:13 pm.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine commuters in Buenos Aires on Friday were hit by an abrupt 360% increase in subway fares, one of the most dramatic price hikes in libertarian President Javier Milei ‘s harsh budget austerity campaign.

After weeks of hearings, an Argentine judge on Thursday lifted an order that had temporarily blocked the scheduled increase in subway fares. That cleared the way for the change to take effect Friday morning as office workers across Buenos Aires streamed through the turnstiles of South America’s oldest underground metro.

Public transport fares are a sensitive issue across Latin America, where inequality is deeply entrenched and outrage triggered by metro price hikes have sparked social unrest in the past, such as Chile’s 2019 mass protests.

Overnight, the price of a single ride in Buenos Aires more than tripled from 125 pesos (14 cents) to 574 pesos (64 cents), exacerbating a painful cost of living crisis in Argentina.

President Milei is slashing public spending on everything from subsidies to state companies as part of a radical free-market experiment aimed at rebuilding the country’s credibility with foreign investors and taming hyperinflation.

But at least in the short term, his deregulation and austerity measures have pushed up inflation — now at 289% annually, among the highest rates in the world — and made life harder for ordinary Argentines as the economy slips into recession.

It’s the third time this year that inflationary spikes hit subway fares — just 80 pesos last December — as Milei cuts federal subsidies for public transport, forcing city governments to raise costs. Prices for buses and trains in the sprawling city of Buenos Aires have also risen steadily, although not in a one-time price bump as with the metro.

Municipal officials in Buenos Aires said fares would reach 650 pesos (73 cents) on June 1 but that they would delay until Aug. 1 another price increase to 757 pesos, “with the aim of minimizing the impact on riders’ pockets.”

Low fares have long been a boon for residents, especially those priced out of central Buenos Aires who commute long distances to work. But the cheap fares — like other subsidies for basic commodities — also constitute a large and growing cost that the heavily indebted government says it can’t afford in the midst of Argentina’s worst financial crisis in two decades.

The Buenos Aires underground transit system — one of the first to be built in the world — was once a poignant symbol of the city’s lavish early 20th-century wealth. But in recent decades it has fallen into disrepair.

Isabel Debre, The Associated Press




Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

52m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

24m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:23
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars

The self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ has been arrested and charged, and could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of the largest fraud investigation in Durham region’s history. As Tina Yazdani reports, the investigation is ongoing.

19h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

20h ago

2:57
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police

Durham police have made arrests in the region’s largest fraud case. As Tina Yazdani explains, the two individuals charged includes Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’, who investigators believe defrauded $40 million from over 300 victims.
2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
