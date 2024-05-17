Metal debris smashes through truck’s windshield on Hwy. 403 in Burlington

Highway 403
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers with the Burlington detachment were notified of the incident at 7:30 a.m. on Hwy. 403 near King Road. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 17, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 9:12 am.

A driver and passenger are lucky to have avoided serious injury after a piece of metal debris smashed through the windshield of a pickup truck on Highway 403 in Burlington.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers with the Burlington detachment were notified of the incident at 7:30 a.m. on Hwy. 403 near King Road.

An OPP spokesperson said a piece of metal debris was kicked up from the road by another vehicle and smashed through the pickup truck’s windshield. It narrowly missed the two occupants and landed on the back seat floor.

No injuries were reported.

