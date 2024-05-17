Chicago Tribune staffers’ unequal pay lawsuit claims race and sex discrimination

FILE - Chicago Tribune newsroom employees picket outside the newspapers Freedom Center newsroom and printing plant Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune is being sued, Thursday, May 16, by some of its staffers, who say they and other women and Black journalists are being paid less than their white male counterparts. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 12:49 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 1:42 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Tribune is being sued by some of its staffers, who say they and other women and Black journalists are being paid less than their white male counterparts.

The complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Chicago also names Tribune Publishing Co. and Alden Global Capital, which took control of the Tribune in 2021.

Attorneys for the seven plaintiffs want class-action status, a jury trial and a permanent injunction against unequal pay based on sex and race discrimination. It also seeks all the back pay that affected employees should have received had they been paid the same as white males in similar jobs.

“This isn’t just about reporters wanting more money,” said Michael Morrison, an attorney representing the Tribune reporters. “This is about equality and fairness.”

The lawsuit says the Tribune employs highly-regarded journalists with individualized talents, experiences, and contributions, but across each section of the company’s news operation, “women and African American employees are underpaid by several thousands of dollars a year compared to their male and white counterparts.”

The lawsuit also accuses the newspaper of relying on diversity recruitment programs “as a source of cheap labor to depress the salaries of women and minority journalists.” It says talented, mostly women and minority journalists are hired into temporary year-long positions where they are paid significantly less than colleagues performing the same work.

“White employees, particularly white male employees, on the other hand, are more often recruited from other major news organizations and are offered higher salaries as a means to induce them to accept employment with defendants,” it says.

Earlier this year, 76 Tribune reporters, photographers and editors joined staff at six other newsrooms around the nation in a 24-hour strike demanding fair wages and protesting what they called the slow pace of contract negotiations.

Mitch Pugh, the Chicago Tribune’s executive editor, responded to an email by directing all inquiries to Goldin Solutions, a New York-based marketing firm that advertises crisis management and litigation support. The Associated Press sent a message to Goldin Solutions on Friday seeking comment.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

53m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

25m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

53m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

25m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:23
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars

The self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ has been arrested and charged, and could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of the largest fraud investigation in Durham region’s history. As Tina Yazdani reports, the investigation is ongoing.

19h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

20h ago

2:57
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police

Durham police have made arrests in the region’s largest fraud case. As Tina Yazdani explains, the two individuals charged includes Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’, who investigators believe defrauded $40 million from over 300 victims.
2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
More Videos