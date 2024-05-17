Court to hear from former acquaintances of admitted Winnipeg serial killer

The Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba building is shown in downtown Winnipeg is shown on Monday, April 29, 2024. Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify today in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Daniel Crump.

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 4:12 am.

WINNIPEG — Two former acquaintances of an admitted serial killer are expected to testify today in the murder trial of Jeremy Skibicki. 

One of those is set to provide details about the behaviour of the man charged with killing four Indigenous women. 

Skibicki is facing four counts of first-degree murder for the slayings in 2022. 

His lawyers have said he carried out the killings but is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.

Crown prosecutors say the killings were racially motivated and Skibicki preyed on the women at homeless shelters.

Skibicki’s ex-wife has testified that he was violent and controlling during their marriage. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024. 

The Canadian Press

