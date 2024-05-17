Craig Berube considered front-runner to become Leafs’ head coach: report

Craig Berube
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube hoists the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michael Dwyer.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 17, 2024 8:21 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 8:26 am.

Craig Berube sounds like he’s the apple of Toronto’s eye.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the veteran head coach is the front-runner to become the Toronto Maple Leafs’ next bench boss.

“Until I am told otherwise, I believe that Berube is their guy,” Friedman said on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “It’s just a matter of what is the process to get there.”

Todd McLellan and Berube interviewed with the Maple Leafs for the position last weekend. Friedman notes that Gerard Gallant also talked to the organization about their head coaching vacancy.

“I have heard that Gallant had spoken to the Maple Leafs, and I would assume he’s spoken to other teams as well… He is exactly the kind of coach [Maple Leafs general manager] Brad Treliving would be interested in.”

Berube, McLellan and Gallant are the three names most connected in Toronto’s search to replace Sheldon Keefe.

Berube, 58, was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19 to 2023-24. In his first season, the Blues won a Stanley Cup.

Under Berube’s watch, the Blues qualified for the playoffs in four of the five seasons. He was fired at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and replaced by Drew Bannister.

Brind’Amour’s future up in the air?

It’s unclear if Toronto will seek permission to speak with long-time Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who remains without a contract heading into next season.

Not counting his 10 years as a player, Brind’Amour, regarded as one of the best coaches in the NHL, has been with the organization since 2011-12, his first as an assistant. He’s been head coach since 2018-19 and has guided the team to the playoffs every season, advancing to the third round twice.

The New York Rangers eliminated the Hurricanes on Thursday in six games. Carolina finished the regular season with 52 wins and 111 points.

“It’s a business, and [I] would love to roll it back with these guys,” Brind’Amour said after Game 6. “But who knows how all of that is going to shake out?”

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

2h ago

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for not following orders after traffic fatality
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for not following orders after traffic fatality

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was led to a police car. ESPN...

4m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

17h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

33m ago

