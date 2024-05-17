Craig Berube considered front-runner to become Leafs’ head coach: report

Craig Berube sounds like he’s the apple of Toronto’s eye.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the veteran head coach is the front-runner to become the Toronto Maple Leafs’ next bench boss.

“Until I am told otherwise, I believe that Berube is their guy,” Friedman said on the latest episode of 32 Thoughts: The Podcast. “It’s just a matter of what is the process to get there.”

Todd McLellan and Berube interviewed with the Maple Leafs for the position last weekend. Friedman notes that Gerard Gallant also talked to the organization about their head coaching vacancy.

“I have heard that Gallant had spoken to the Maple Leafs, and I would assume he’s spoken to other teams as well… He is exactly the kind of coach [Maple Leafs general manager] Brad Treliving would be interested in.”

Berube, McLellan and Gallant are the three names most connected in Toronto’s search to replace Sheldon Keefe.

Berube, 58, was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19 to 2023-24. In his first season, the Blues won a Stanley Cup.

Under Berube’s watch, the Blues qualified for the playoffs in four of the five seasons. He was fired at the start of the 2023-24 campaign and replaced by Drew Bannister.

Brind’Amour’s future up in the air?

It’s unclear if Toronto will seek permission to speak with long-time Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who remains without a contract heading into next season.

Not counting his 10 years as a player, Brind’Amour, regarded as one of the best coaches in the NHL, has been with the organization since 2011-12, his first as an assistant. He’s been head coach since 2018-19 and has guided the team to the playoffs every season, advancing to the third round twice.

The New York Rangers eliminated the Hurricanes on Thursday in six games. Carolina finished the regular season with 52 wins and 111 points.

“It’s a business, and [I] would love to roll it back with these guys,” Brind’Amour said after Game 6. “But who knows how all of that is going to shake out?”