DNA over decades: A look at how police tracked down a Calgary serial killer

Alberta RCMP Supt. David Hall speaks about four homicides linked to Gary Allen Srery during a press conference in Edmonton, Friday, May 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2024 7:27 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 7:42 pm.

CALGARY — The bodies of four girls and women were found outside Calgary in 1976 and 1977. For nearly 50 years, their killings were unsolved.

On Friday, RCMP identified Gary Allen Srery, an American sex offender, as the killer. He died in an Idaho prison in 2011.

Here’s a look at the police investigation:

Feb. 12, 1976: Eva Dvorak and Patsy McQueen, both 14, leave Ian Bazalgette Junior High School. They remain together for the next couple of days and visit the homes of various friends. McQueen’s family reports her missing.

Feb. 15, 1976: The bodies of the two girls are found on a road beneath an overpass west of Calgary. They are fully clothed, but police believe they were sexually assaulted. 

Sept. 15, 1976: Melissa Rehorek, 20, is seen by her roommates at the YWCA in downtown Calgary. She tells people she’s planning to hitchhike out of Calgary on her days off work as a hotel housekeeper. The following day, her body is found in a ditch off a gravel road outside the city. Her body is also fully clothed, and there is evidence of a struggle. An autopsy determines she was strangled.

Feb. 25, 1977: Barbara MacLean, 19, attends a cabaret with friends. The bank employee is last seen walking alone from the Highlander bar about 2 a.m. the next day. Later that morning, her body is found outside what was then Calgary’s city limits. She was also strangled, and there are signs of a struggle. Her jacket is on inside-out.

1990s: Over the years, RCMP create four teams to re-examine evidence, tips from the public and any lead not previously followed in the four homicides.

March 2003: A lab confirms DNA found in the Rehorak and MacLean killings is the same.

2023: A DNA profile is identified for the killer of Eva and Patsy, and it’s the same as the profile for the killer of Rehorak and MacLean. Later that year, a report determines the DNA is a likely match to Gary Allen Srery, a serial sex offender who fled from the U.S. into Canada in the mid-1970s.

Sept. 13, 2023: Idaho police confirm Srery’s DNA matches the genetic profile of the DNA in the Calgary killings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Craig Berube to be the team's next head coach. The 58-year-old becomes the 32nd coach in team history. Berube was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19...

2h ago

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

4h ago

Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs
Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs

The federal government has refused Toronto's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances. In a statement issued late Friday, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions...

updated

1h ago

Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says
Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging collaboration with the federal and provincial governments to make addiction treatment options more readily available, saying some have to wait for months on end before...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as their new head coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired Craig Berube to be the team's next head coach. The 58-year-old becomes the 32nd coach in team history. Berube was head coach of the St. Louis Blues from 2018-19...

2h ago

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

4h ago

Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs
Federal government rejects Toronto's drug decriminalization request, Ford asks to pause safe supply programs

The federal government has refused Toronto's request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances. In a statement issued late Friday, the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions...

updated

1h ago

Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says
Year-long waits for drug treatment 'unacceptable' Chow says

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is urging collaboration with the federal and provincial governments to make addiction treatment options more readily available, saying some have to wait for months on end before...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.

6h ago

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

7h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
2:53
Business Report: More ServiceOntario locations could be moved
Business Report: More ServiceOntario locations could be moved

The Ford government is considering moving more ServiceOntario locations into private stores. Plus, Canada Goose sales heat up, and marijuana is being reclassified by the U.S. Department of Justice.
0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.
More Videos