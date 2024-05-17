Federal judge hearing arguments on challenges to NYC’s fee for drivers into Manhattan

FILE - Traffic is steady as vehicles approach Hugh Carey tunnel linking Brooklyn to Manhattan, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in New York. New York’s first-in-the-nation plan to levy a hefty toll on drivers entering much of traffic-choked Manhattan is the focus of a legal battle set to play out in federal court Friday, May 17. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

By Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 10:25 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s first-in-the-nation plan to levy a hefty toll on drivers entering much of traffic-choked Manhattan is the focus of a legal battle playing out in federal court Friday.

A Manhattan judge is hearing arguments in a series of lawsuits from unionized public school teachers, local Republican officials and other New Yorkers seeking to put the brakes on the plan.

Most drivers in private cars, locals and tourists alike, heading into Manhattan south of Central Park should expect to pay about $15 during the daytime, with higher tolls for larger vehicles and lower rates for motorcycles and late-night entries into the city, according to the proposal finalized in March. Those who aren’t enrolled in a regional toll collection program will pay $22.50.

The lawsuits argue that the tolling scheme was given the green light by federal transportation officials without proper scrutiny and that more comprehensive environmental studies need to be completed.

They claim the fee will lead to more congestion and pollution as drivers take alternate routes to avoid the Manhattan toll. They contend that that low-income and minority communities already dealing with poor air quality will be particularly hard hit by the negative health impacts.

The suits argued drivers from other city boroughs and suburbs that lack adequate mass transit will take a disproportionate financial hit. Meanwhile small businesses in the congestion zone will face higher operating costs and fewer customers, they say.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the agency overseeing the congestion fee plan, maintains it conducted extensive environmental reviews.

It says it found no significant impacts to area communities that could not be addressed by a range of proposed mitigation efforts, such as investments in electric buses to improve air quality.

The MTA says the fee will also help reduce traffic and improve regional air quality by discouraging driving into Manhattan. And it will provide a desperately needed annual cash infusion of around $1 billion for the city’s subway and bus systems, which carry some 4 million riders daily.

The agency has warned that any delays to the fee put vital capital improvements at risk, including plans to modernize some of the nation’s busiest subway lines. The MTA has said it intends to launch the fee June 30.

Judge Lewis Liman isn’t expected to issue a decision immediately after Friday’s daylong hearing.

Many of the claims in Friday’s lawsuits echo arguments made last month during a two-day hearing in a New Jersey federal court, where New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich have each filed suits.

Judge Leo Gordon, who is weighing those legal challenges, has said he plans to issue a written decision before the toll takes effect.



Follow Philip Marcelo at twitter.com/philmarcelo.

Philip Marcelo, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

12m ago

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following...

4m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after he struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 401 in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway at Kennedy Road just...

41m ago

