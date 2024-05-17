German council approves a revised plan by Tesla to expand its plant near Berlin

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 5:01 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 5:12 am.

BERLIN (AP) — A local council in Germany approved a plan by electric carmaker Tesla to expand the grounds of its first plant in Europe, a proposal which has drawn persistent protests this year.

Councilors in the Gruenheide municipality, just outside Berlin, voted 11-6 Thursday evening with two abstentions in favor of the plan, German news agency dpa reported. The proposal was scaled down to involve the felling of fewer trees than originally intended.

Tesla wants to add a freight depot and logistical space to its factory, which opened in 2022.

In a nonbinding vote in mid-February, residents of Gruenheide rejected Tesla’s original proposal, which would have meant clearing more than 100 hectares (247 acres) of trees.

Activists have been protesting in a forest near the plant since February over concerns about water and deforestation. Hours before the council meeting, a court ruled that police can’t clear away tree houses that activists have built in the area for now.

“Stop Tesla,” a group backing the protest, said Friday that it was disappointed by the council’s decision and vowed to keep on demonstrating. “We must stay to protect the water and the forest as long as our protection is needed,” it said in a statement.

The state government in Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, welcomed the councilors’ decision. The regional economy minister, Jörg Steinbach, described it as “a strong signal for the future development of Gruenheide and Tesla.”

In March, a suspected arson attack on an electricity pylon, claimed by a far-left group, knocked out power supplies to the factory for nearly a week and interrupted production.

Company CEO Elon Musk at the time called the culprits the “dumbest eco-terrorists on Earth” and said anti-Tesla protesters were misguided for aiming to halt production of electric vehicles rather than those powered by fossil fuels.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles
Young child in Ontario dies from measles

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1m ago

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

13h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

15h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

updated

1h ago

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles
Young child in Ontario dies from measles

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1m ago

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

13h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

15h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

updated

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

12h ago

2:48
A senior's plea for affordable housing
A senior's plea for affordable housing

One senior living with disabilities is on the brink of ending up on the streets. Melissa Nakhovaly with how the community is coming together to help and how her story is highlighting the need for more affordable housing.

19h ago

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.
2:04
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets
Toronto residents shocked to see parking meters on their streets

Residents who paid for permit parking on one Toronto street say they can't find spots to park. They say a recent decision by the city, which was intended to help, could instead make things much worse.

More Videos