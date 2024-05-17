German parliament approves plans to relax strict restrictions on family names

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 9:13 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 9:26 am.

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament on Friday approved plans to relax strict restrictions on family names — clearing the way, among other things, for couples to take double-barreled surnames and pass them on to their children.

The reform of Germany’s rigid rules is due to take effect at the beginning of May 2025 after passing parliament’s upper house, which represents the country’s 16 state governments.

As it stands, parents are required to give their children one of their surnames. One partner in a married couple — but not both — can add the other partner’s name to his or her surname.

The reform will allow both partners to take on a double surname, with or without a hyphen, and for their children to take that name too. Parents will also be allowed to give their children a double-barreled surname. The new system still won’t allow names that are more than double-barreled.

The legislation will also make it easier for stepchildren or children of divorced parents to change their family names, and allow the use of gender-adjusted forms of surnames for people with names from languages in which that is common — a change that will, for example, benefit the Sorbs, an indigenous Slavic minority in parts of eastern Germany. It will also allow the use of traditional patronymic and matronymic names used by the Frisian minority, which entail children’s surnames being based on their father’s or mother’s first name.

The change is one of several social reform projects that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s socially liberal three-party governing coalition promised to enact when it took office in December 2021.

Several higher-profile plans already have been implemented or approved. The government has legalized the possession of limited amounts of cannabis; eased the rules on gaining German citizenship and ended restrictions on holding dual citizenship; and ended a ban on doctors “advertising” abortion services.

It also is making it easier for transgender, intersex and nonbinary people to change their name and gender in official records. Same-sex marriage was already legalized in 2017.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

16m ago

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following...

8m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after he struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 401 in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway at Kennedy Road just...

45m ago

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

16m ago

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following...

8m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after he struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 401 in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway at Kennedy Road just...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars

The self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ has been arrested and charged, and could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of the largest fraud investigation in Durham region’s history. As Tina Yazdani reports, the investigation is ongoing.

16h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

17h ago

2:57
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police

Durham police have made arrests in the region’s largest fraud case. As Tina Yazdani explains, the two individuals charged includes Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’, who investigators believe defrauded $40 million from over 300 victims.

21h ago

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.
More Videos