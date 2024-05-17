Iran arrests 260 people, including 3 European citizens, for spreading ‘satanism and nudity’

May 17, 2024

Last Updated May 17, 2024 12:57 pm.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police have arrested more than 260 people, including three European citizens, on suspicion of spreading satanism, the state-run IRNA news agency reported Friday.

The report said the suspects were arrested on Thursday night in Shahryar County, west of the capital of Tehran, for “spreading the culture of satanism and nudity.” It did not elaborate.

It was not clear how such a large number of arrests were made in one night — if the suspects were in one location, at some gathering or party, or not.

Gatherings where unrelated men and women are seen together are illegal in Iran and considered a sin under Islamic law.

IRNA’s report said those arrested included 146 men, 115 women, and three European citizens, without mentioning their nationalities. IRNA said the suspects were caught in an “undesirable and obscene situation” with satanic symbols on their clothes and bodies.

Such symbols are common in some piercings, earrings or tattoos, but they are prohibited in Iran. The report said drugs and alcohol were confiscated from the suspects.

Iranian authorities occasionally arrest people taking part in mixed-gender parties and for drinking alcohol.

Drinking alcohol is also illegal and Muslim men and women who are not related cannot mingle or dance together in public.

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

54m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

26m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

