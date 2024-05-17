Israeli military finds bodies of 3 hostages in Gaza, including Shani Louk, killed at music festival

FILE - Ricarda Louk sits in front of a placard of her missing daughter Shani Louk Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023, in Tel Aviv. The Israeli military said Friday, May 17, 2024, it found the bodies of three Israeli hostages in Gaza, including Louk. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 11:40 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 12:13 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said Friday its troops in Gaza found the bodies of three Israeli hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack, including German-Israeli Shani Louk.

A photo of the 22-year-old Shani’s twisted body in the back of a pickup truck ricocheted around the world and brought to light the scale of the militants’ attack on communities in southern Israel.

The military identified the other two bodies found as those of a 28-year-old woman, Amit Buskila, and a56-year-old man, Itzhak Gelerenter. Military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said all three were killed by Hamas at the Nova music festival, an outdoor dance party near the Gaza border, and their bodies taken into the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deaths “heartbreaking,” saying, “We will return all of our hostages, both the living and the dead.”

The military did not give immediate details on where their bodies were found. Israel has been operating in the strip’s southern city of Rafah, where it has said it has intelligence that hostages are being held.

Hamas-led militants killed around 1,200 people, mainly civilians, and abducted around 250 others in the Oct. 7 attack. Around half of those have since been freed, most in swaps for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

Israel says around 100 hostages are still captive in Gaza, along with the bodies of around 30 more. Israel’s campaign in Gaza since the attack has killed more than 35,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

