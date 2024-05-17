ISS supports Gildan nominees put forward by activist shareholder Browning West

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. is throwing its support behind a slate of board nominees and a former chief executive that dissident Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholders have been fighting to see run the company. The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2024 4:35 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 4:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. is throwing its support behind a slate of board nominees and a former chief executive that dissident Gildan Activewear Inc. shareholders have been fighting to see run the company.

ISS, a prominent advisory service, is recommending shareholders vote for eight nominees put forward by Browning West and withhold votes from another slate pitched by the Montreal-based apparel manufacturer’s current management.

The Browning West slate includes former Gildan chief executive Glenn Chamandy, while the group put forward by management features current chief executive Vince Tyra.

A report ISS issued to detail their recommendations points out that Gildan’s operating performance over the last five years was moderately better than its peers and adds Tyra’s past experience fails to establish him as a superior option to Chamandy.

Chamandy was ousted from Gildan last year to make way for Tyra. At the time, the company said it made the swap because Chamandy had no credible long-term strategy for the company and had lost the board’s trust and confidence.

A spokesperson for Gildan says the company has no comment on the ISS recommendations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

3h ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

4h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

The federal government should put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote in a letter to the prime minister, while also calling for a review of the Health...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

3h ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

4h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

The federal government should put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote in a letter to the prime minister, while also calling for a review of the Health...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

3h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

23h ago

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
2:32
PBO estimates Pharmacare cost
PBO estimates Pharmacare cost

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the cost for pharmacare at $1.88 billion over 5 years. This is more than what's budgeted – but pharmacare advocates say this increase is less than 0.1% of overall government spending.
More Videos