King Charles III to travel to France for UK ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day

FILE - Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave The London Clinic in central London, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 1:07 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 1:13 pm.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III plans to travel to France next month for British ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, while skipping the larger international event a few miles away as he continues to be treated for cancer.

Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend a ceremony at the British Normandy Memorial at Ver-sur-Mer on June 6, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The Prince of Wales will stand in for the king at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach near Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, joining heads of state and veterans from around the world in marking the anniversary.

William will also attend the Canadian event at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer. The Princess of Wales, who is also being treated for cancer, is not expected to attend.

Charles has begun a carefully managed return to public facing duties after being sidelined for three months following his cancer diagnosis.

The king signaled his comeback when he visited a cancer treatment center in London on May 1. It was his first formal public engagement since Feb. 6, when Buckingham Palace announced that Charles would take a break from public duties to focus on his treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer.

While doctors are “very encouraged” by the king’s progress, he continues to undergo treatment and his schedule will be adjusted as needed to protect his recovery, the palace has said.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

54m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

26m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

54m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

26m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.

19h ago

3:23
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars

The self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ has been arrested and charged, and could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of the largest fraud investigation in Durham region’s history. As Tina Yazdani reports, the investigation is ongoing.

19h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

20h ago

2:57
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police

Durham police have made arrests in the region’s largest fraud case. As Tina Yazdani explains, the two individuals charged includes Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’, who investigators believe defrauded $40 million from over 300 victims.
2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
More Videos