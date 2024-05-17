Last student who helped integrate the University of North Carolina’s undergraduate body has died

By Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 12:11 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 12:12 pm.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The final surviving member of a trio of African American youths who were the first to desegregate the undergraduate student body at North Carolina’s flagship public university in the 1950s has died.

Ralph Kennedy Frasier, who had been in declining health over the past several months, died May 8 at age 85 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, according to son Ralph Frasier Jr. A memorial service was scheduled for Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, where Frasier spent much of his working career.

Frasier, his older brother LeRoy, and John Lewis Brandon — all Durham high school classmates — fought successfully against Jim Crow laws when they were able to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall of 1955. LeRoy Frasier died in late 2017, with Brandon following weeks later.

Initially, the Hillside High School students’ enrollment applications were denied, even though the UNC law school had been integrated a few years earlier. And the landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision that outlawed segregation happened in 1954.

The trustee board of UNC — the nation’s oldest public university — then passed a resolution barring the admission of Blacks as undergraduates. The students sued and a federal court ordered they be admitted. The ruling ultimately was affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The trio became plaintiffs, in part, because their families were insulated from financial retribution — the brothers’ parents worked for Black-owned North Carolina Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Durham, for example. The brothers were 14 months apart in age, but Ralph started his education early.

After the legal victory, it still was not easy being on campus. In an interview at the time of his brother’s death, Frasier recalled that the school’s golf course and the university-owned Carolina Inn were off-limits. At football games, they were seated in a section with custodial workers, who were Black. And the three lived on their own floor of a section of a dormitory.

“Those days were probably the most stressful of my life,” Frasier told The Associated Press in 2010 when the three visited Chapel Hill to be honored. “I can’t say that I have many happy memories.”

The brothers studied three years at Chapel Hill before Ralph left for the Army and LeRoy for the Peace Corps. Attending UNC “was extremely tough on them. They were tired,” Ralph Frasier Jr. said this week in an interview.

The brothers later graduated from North Carolina Central University in Durham, an historically Black college. LeRoy Frasier worked as an English teacher for many years in New York. Brandon got his degrees elsewhere and worked in the chemical industry.

Frasier also obtained a law degree at N.C. Central, after which began a long career in legal services and banking, first with Wachovia and later Huntington Bancshares in Columbus.

Ralph Frasier was proud of promoting racial change in the Columbus business community and by serving on a committee that helped put two Black jurists on the federal bench, his son said.

Relationships with UNC-Chapel Hill improved, leading to the 2010 campus celebration of their pioneering efforts, and scholarships were named in their honor.

Still, Ralph Frasier Jr. said it was disappointing to see the current UNC-Chapel Hill trustee board vote this week to recommend diverting money from diversity programs for next year.

“It’s almost a smack in the face and a step backwards in time,” Ralph Frasier Jr. said. The action comes as the UNC system’s Board of Governors will soon decide whether to rework its diversity policy for the 17 campuses statewide.

Frasier’s survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jeannine Marie Quick-Frasier; six children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Gary D. Robertson, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jay Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

breaking

5m ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

updated

33m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, are among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jay Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

breaking

5m ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

updated

33m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, are among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.

17h ago

3:23
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars

The self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ has been arrested and charged, and could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of the largest fraud investigation in Durham region’s history. As Tina Yazdani reports, the investigation is ongoing.

18h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

18h ago

2:57
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police

Durham police have made arrests in the region’s largest fraud case. As Tina Yazdani explains, the two individuals charged includes Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’, who investigators believe defrauded $40 million from over 300 victims.

22h ago

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
More Videos