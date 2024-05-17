Mayoral candidate and five other people killed in gunfire at a campaign rally in southern Mexico

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 10:37 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 10:42 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A mayoral candidate and five other people were killed when people opened fire at a campaign rally in the violence-wracked southern Mexico state of Chiapas, officials said.

State prosecutors said a young girl was among the six people killed in the gunfire late Thursday, along with mayoral candidate Lucero López Maza. Two people also were wounded.

“A confrontation broke out between armed civilians during a political campaign event,” prosecutors said in a statement.

It was unclear whether López Maza was the intended target of the attack, because shootings have become so common and widespread in the area.

The mass shooting occurred at a crossroads in the rural town of La Concordia, Chiapas, about 80 miles (125 kms) from the border with Guatemala

The area near the Guatemalan border is a major smuggling route for drugs and migrants, and Mexico’s two main drug cartels have been fighting for control of the region.

On Tuesday, 11 people were killed in mass shootings in a village in the township of Chicomuselo, Chiapas, a few dozen miles (kilometers) away from La Concordia.

Mexico’s July 2 elections have also been marred by violence, with about 20 candidates killed so far in 2024.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

15m ago

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following...

7m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after he struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 401 in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway at Kennedy Road just...

45m ago

Top Stories

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday,...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

15m ago

Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for traffic violation, returns in time to tee off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was arrested Friday morning on his way to the PGA Championship, with stunning images showing him handcuffed as he was taken to jail for not following...

7m ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after he struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 401 in Scarborough. Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway at Kennedy Road just...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

3:23
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars
‘Crypto King’ could face 14 years behind bars

The self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’ has been arrested and charged, and could face up to 14 years behind bars as a result of the largest fraud investigation in Durham region’s history. As Tina Yazdani reports, the investigation is ongoing.

16h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

17h ago

2:57
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police
Fraud case involving ‘Crypto King’ largest in Durham’s history: police

Durham police have made arrests in the region’s largest fraud case. As Tina Yazdani explains, the two individuals charged includes Ontario’s self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’, who investigators believe defrauded $40 million from over 300 victims.

21h ago

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
2:54
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread
Deadly 'Zombie' virus continues spread

Dog owners are being reminded that Canine Distemper is continuing to spread among wildlife, leaving raccoons and skunks wandering in a confused state. David Zura explains.
More Videos