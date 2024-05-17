Motorcyclist seriously injured in Hwy. 401 crash in Scarborough

A man is in hospital after he struck a vehicle while riding his motorcycle on Highway 401 in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to the westbound express lanes of the highway at Kennedy Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police said the motorcyclist rear-ended a vehicle and was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics tell 680 NewsRadio Toronto the motorcyclist is in their 20s. Contrary to the OPP, paramedics say the injuries are critical. They say he was initially transported with non-life-threatening injuries but his condition worsened while on the way to hospital. However, the OPP later confirmed that his injuries are not critical.

There is no word on injuries to the driver of the vehicle, who remained at the scene.

Lanes restrictions are in place in the area.