NACI recommends universal immunization program against RSV for infants

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a universal immunization program against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for all infants. This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) virions, colorized blue, and anti-RSV F protein/gold antibodies, colorized yellow, shedding from the surface of human lung cells. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, NIH, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2024 3:45 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 3:56 pm.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is recommending a universal immunization program against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for all infants.   

It says provinces and territories should work toward providing the antibody drug Nirsevimab for all infants before their first RSV season. 

But it says they could start by prioritizing the highest-risk infants if cost or access to the antibody is a barrier to implementing a universal program right away.  

Babies at highest risk of becoming seriously ill with RSV include those born prematurely, those with certain medical conditions and infants living in crowded conditions or other high-risk settings.   

The committee says Nirsevimab should also be prioritized for infants living in remote areas where transportation to get treatment would be difficult if they got severe RSV, including some First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities. 

Health Canada authorized Nirsevimab — also known by its brand name Beyfortus — in April 2023. 

The national committee also said that pregnant people and their health-care providers could consider a vaccine called RSVpreF, or Abrysvo, which is given during the third trimester to provide protection against RSV for the infant.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident in Brampton. Peel police say just before 6:30 p.m. on April 9 a man approached another man on the sidewalk...

5m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

4h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

The federal government should put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote in a letter to the prime minister, while also calling for a review of the Health...

1h ago

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident in Brampton. Peel police say just before 6:30 p.m. on April 9 a man approached another man on the sidewalk...

5m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

4h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

The federal government should put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote in a letter to the prime minister, while also calling for a review of the Health...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

4h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.

22h ago

0:42
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join
After fighting the grocery code of conduct, Loblaw agrees to join

The aim of a code of conduct is to give suppliers and small retailers a more even playing field, something that some experts say may help stabilize prices.

23h ago

2:23
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent
Meet the million-dollar winner of Canada's Got Talent

It was an emotion moment that Canadians from coast to coast watched the life changing announcement for Rebecca strong, when she was announced the winner of Canada’s Got Talent. Lindsay Dunn reports.
2:32
PBO estimates Pharmacare cost
PBO estimates Pharmacare cost

The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates the cost for pharmacare at $1.88 billion over 5 years. This is more than what's budgeted – but pharmacare advocates say this increase is less than 0.1% of overall government spending.
More Videos