North Korea test-fires a ballistic missile a day after US and South Korea had a fighter jet drill

By The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 2:23 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 3:12 am.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Friday, South Korea’s military said, a day after South Korea and the U.S. flew powerful fighter jets for a joint drill that the North views as a major security threat.

A statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff gave no further details about the North Korean launch, such as how far the weapon flew.

North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remained stalled. Observers say North Korea likely believes an upgraded weapons arsenal would give it leverage to win greater concessions from the U.S. if negotiations resume.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system, according to the North’s state media.

North Korea has maintained it was forced to boost its nuclear and missile programs to deal with U.S.-led hostility. North Korea cites the expanded U.S.-South Korean military training that it calls invasion rehearsals.

On Thursday, two South Korean F-35As and two U.S. F-22 Raptors were mobilized for combined aerial exercises over the central region of South Korea. North Korea is extremely sensitive to the deployment of sophisticated U.S. aircraft.

