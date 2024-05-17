Young child in Ontario dies from measles

Measles virus
A child is seen here with the measles virus. It primarily affects children, but adults can also get infected if they haven't been vaccinated or previously exposed to the virus. Photo: Health Unit. South_agency

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 17, 2024 5:21 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 6:11 am.

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week.

It’s the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday, five measles cases among unvaccinated children required hospitalization, including the infant that died from the highly contagious virus.

As of May 15, there were 22 total measles cases, all in people born after 1970. This is an increase in the positivity rate since PHO’s last summary on May 9.

Related:

PHO noted that 12 of the children were unimmunized, and one child’s immunization status was unknown. Four adults were previously immunized with at least two doses of measles-containing vaccine, two were unimmunized, and three were unknown.

“In Ontario, measles has been rare, owing to the successful elimination of measles in Canada and high immunization coverage,” wrote PHO. “As a result, measles cases are predominantly associated with travel (often referred to as ‘measles importations’). Due to an increase in measles activity globally, Ontario has begun to see more cases of measles.”

Six of the 22 confirmed measles cases were reported in Toronto through Toronto Public Health (TPH), and another six cases were out of Hamilton. Fifteen per cent of the positive cases were travel-related.

“Despite the misconception of measles as a harmless childhood illness, it claims over 130,000 lives worldwide annually, predominantly children,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, wrote on X.

Measles symptoms usually include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective in preventing measles and its complications.

7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review
7 hydraulic leaks occurred across TTC network this year, Leary calls for forensic review

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says the hydraulic fluid leak that caused the 12-hour partial subway shutdown on Line 2 earlier this week has happened seven other times this year across the transit...

13h ago

Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'
Loblaws says posting for volunteer position at Shoppers Drug Mart 'an error'

Loblaws and Shoppers Drug Mart is facing backlash after a job posting for a volunteer position was listed on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The listing for a downtown Toronto location described that volunteer...

15h ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

updated

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

14h ago

