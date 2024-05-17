Young child in Ontario dies from measles

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed this week.

It’s the first measles death in the province in over a decade. PHO said that as of Wednesday, five measles cases among unvaccinated children required hospitalization, including the infant that died from the highly contagious virus.

As of May 15, there were 22 total measles cases, all in people born after 1970. This is an increase in the positivity rate since PHO’s last summary on May 9.

PHO noted that 12 of the children were unimmunized, and one child’s immunization status was unknown. Four adults were previously immunized with at least two doses of measles-containing vaccine, two were unimmunized, and three were unknown.

“In Ontario, measles has been rare, owing to the successful elimination of measles in Canada and high immunization coverage,” wrote PHO. “As a result, measles cases are predominantly associated with travel (often referred to as ‘measles importations’). Due to an increase in measles activity globally, Ontario has begun to see more cases of measles.”

Six of the 22 confirmed measles cases were reported in Toronto through Toronto Public Health (TPH), and another six cases were out of Hamilton. Fifteen per cent of the positive cases were travel-related.

“Despite the misconception of measles as a harmless childhood illness, it claims over 130,000 lives worldwide annually, predominantly children,” Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases specialist at Toronto General Hospital, wrote on X.

Measles symptoms usually include high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, and a characteristic rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is highly effective in preventing measles and its complications.