P.E.I. considers banning people born after certain date from buying tobacco products

In a bold bid to stop young people from smoking, health officials in P.E.I. are proposing a ban on tobacco sales to anyone born after a certain date. A sign indicates that the University of Auckland campus is smoke-free, shown in Auckland, New Zealand, on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Rowland Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2024 12:58 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 1:12 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — In a bold bid to stop young people from smoking, health officials in P.E.I. are proposing a ban on tobacco sales to anyone born after a certain date.

The idea, first introduced in New Zealand and moving forward in the United Kingdom, is included in a consultation paper released earlier this week by the Island’s Health Department and its chief public health office.

The five-year wellness plan, titled Live Well P.E.I., calls for a “tobacco-free generation” policy, suggesting as an example that no one born after Jan. 1, 2009, would be able to legally purchase cigarettes.

The document says this approach recognizes that most smokers begin their habit in their teens, which means that preventing early adoption is the key to ending what it describes as “the tobacco epidemic.”

Earlier this year, New Zealand repealed its pioneering tobacco-free generation law, which would have banned sales to those born after Jan. 1, 2009.

A new government elected in October said it planned to take a different approach to discouraging the habit and helping people quit smoking.

Meanwhile, the British government’s proposed legislation for a similar ban, with the same cut-off date, cleared first reading in Parliament last month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

55m ago

Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's
Search ongoing for missing Toronto woman, 75, with Alzheimer's

Toronto police are seeking help from members of the public as officers continue to search for a missing person with Alzheimer's. A 75-year-old woman named Valerie was last seen on Wednesday just before...

27m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

