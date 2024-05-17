Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident in Brampton.

Peel police say just before 6:30 p.m. on April 9 a man approached another man on the sidewalk in the area of Main Street North and Bovaird Drive. The suspect then allegedly uttered a racial slur at the man before assaulting him.

The suspect is described as having an average build and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, black Nike shoes, a tan baseball cap and carrying a navy backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.