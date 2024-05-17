Senegal’s new prime minister criticizes French military presence in the West African country

FILE - Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko addresses journalists following his release from police custody in Dakar, Senegal, on March 8, 2021. Senegal's new prime minister Ousmane Sonko, who was freed from jail weeks before the presidential election earlier this year and propelled his party to victory, criticized the presence of French military bases in the West African country at an event late on Thursday May 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui, File) Sylvain Cherkaoui

By Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Posted May 17, 2024 3:39 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 3:57 pm.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s new prime minister, who was freed from jail weeks before the presidential election earlier this year and propelled his party to victory, has criticized the French military presence in the West African country.

Ousmane Sonko also criticized efforts by France and the West to promote values that he said didn’t fit with those held by Senegal and other African countries, including LGBTQ rights and monogamy. Polygamy is widely practiced in Senegal.

Sonko was speaking late Thursday at an event held jointly with the French far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the capital, Dakar.

Sonko is known for his criticism of interference by France, which is Senegal’s former colonial ruler. His fiery views in a region where other neighbors have already taken steps to cut ties with France helped his chosen candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye win the presidential election in March.

“I want to reiterate Senegal’s desire for self-determination, which is incompatible with the long-term presence of foreign military bases in Senegal,” Sonko said.

He said the desire to question the presence of French and other foreign forces didn’t undermine existing defense treaties that Senegal has signed with those countries. France has about 350 troops in Senegal.

While Sonko warned that promoting LGBTQ rights could cause conflict between Senegal and France, Mélenchon responded that he had introduced legislation permitting same-sex marriage in France.

“I thought that this freedom to love anyone had to be open to all that wanted to enjoy it,” the French politician said.

Senegal is considered a pillar of stability in a region that has experienced a wave of coups in recent years, and Sonko’s remarks are likely to draw attention from Western allies.

Following coups in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, all three nations have expelled French troops and turned to Russia instead for help fighting yearslong insurgencies there. The three nations also formed their own alliance of Sahel states, causing a split within the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS.

Sonko, whose party has said ECOWAS needs to be reformed, reiterated criticism of the regional bloc for allowing the divisions to grow.

“We will not abandon our brothers in the Sahel and will do everything necessary to strengthen our ties,” he said.

Mark Banchereau, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies at age 61

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jaye Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

1h ago

Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton
Police search for man wanted in hate-motivated incident in Brampton

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident in Brampton. Peel police say just before 6:30 p.m. on April 9 a man approached another man on the sidewalk...

6m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, is among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

4h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

The federal government should put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids, Ontario Premier Doug Ford wrote in a letter to the prime minister, while also calling for a review of the Health...

1h ago

