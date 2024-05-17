S&P/TSX composite up as base metal stocks rise with price of copper

A signboard shows the closing number for the TSX in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2024 11:33 am.

Last Updated May 17, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in base metal stocks as the price of copper climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.03 points at 22,377.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.88 points at 39,893.26. The S&P 500 index was up 1.20 points at 5,298.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.90 points at 16,703.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 37 cents at US$79.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$36.90 at US$2,422.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 15 cents at US$5.03 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies, her office confirms

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died. "We are deeply saddened to announce that Councillor Jay Robinson passed away last night in the presence of her family," her office confirmed in a post...

breaking

6m ago

Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO
Young child in Ontario dies from measles: PHO

A child under the age of five has died from the measles virus, Public Health Ontario (PHO) confirmed. It's the first measles death in the province in over a decade. A PHO spokesperson tells CityNews...

updated

34m ago

Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts
Families urge passage of Ontario NDP bill to create missing vulnerable people alerts

The father of an 11-year-old boy with autism and the daughter of a senior with Alzheimer's disease, who both died after going missing, are among those urging the Ontario government to create a new alert...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has asked the federal government to put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids. Ford has written a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking the federal...

1h ago

