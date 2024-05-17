S&P/TSX composite up as base metal stocks rise with price of copper

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped by gains in base metal stocks as the price of copper climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.03 points at 22,377.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.88 points at 39,893.26. The S&P 500 index was up 1.20 points at 5,298.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 4.90 points at 16,703.22.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.48 cents US compared with 73.42 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude oil contract was up 37 cents at US$79.11 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$36.90 at US$2,422.40 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 15 cents at US$5.03 a pound.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

