Climate activists glue themselves at Munich airport to protest pollution caused by flying

Climate activists lie on a access road for runways at the Munich airport, Germany, Saturday, May 18, 2024. German officials and local media reported say authorities closed down Munich airport temporarily after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways. The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting flying, the most polluting form of transportation, said the German news agency dpa on Saturday. (Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP) (c) Copyright 2024, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten

By The Associated Press

Posted May 18, 2024 6:03 am.

Last Updated May 18, 2024 7:47 am.

German authorities closed down Munich airport temporarily on Saturday after six climate activists broke through a security fence and glued themselves to access routes leading to runways, officials and local media reported.

The activists from the group Last Generation were protesting flying, the most polluting form of transportation, said the German news agency dpa.

Police have detained the six.

Incoming flights had to be diverted to other airports, an airport spokesperson said. After a couple of hours, the airport’s two runways were reopened though some disruptions to flight schedules may happen, a statement on the airport’s official website said.

Last Generation posted on social media platform X, accusing the German government of “downplaying” the negative effects of flying on the environment instead of “finally acting sincerely.”

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser slammed the protests and called for them to stop. “Such criminal actions threaten air traffic and harm climate protection because they only cause lack of understanding and anger,” she wrote on X.

Fraser also applauded police efforts to bring order back to the airport and called for airport safety measures to be checked.

The general manager of the German Airports Association Ralph Beisel sharply criticized the climate activists’ actions.

“Trespassing the aviation security area is no trivial offense. Over hundreds of thousands of passengers were prevented from a relaxed and punctual start to their Pentecost holiday,” he told dpa.

Beisel also called for harsher penalties for activists who break into airports.

Climate activities blocked flights at Hamburg and Duesseldorf airports for several hours in July.

In January, Last Generation — known for gluing themselves to streets to block traffic which has infuriated many Germans — said it would abandon the tactic and move on to holding what it calls “disobedient assemblies.” Their actions have been widely criticized, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz described them as “completely nutty.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

36m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

44m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

19m ago

Top Stories

Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport
Officials seize around $500,000 worth of elvers from Toronto Pearson Airport

Federal officials say 109 kilograms of elvers were seized at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. The seizure was carried out by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans in conjunction...

36m ago

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto
What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2024 in Toronto

The Victoria Day long weekend is almost here, and if your plans include staying in the city, you should be OK weather-wise, despite some initial uncertainty in the weekend forecast. Saturday and Sunday...

23h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks and Speedfest

Fireworks will be plentiful across the GTA for Victoria Day this weekend and there will be lots of other ways to celebrate the long weekend. Some road closures will be in effect and there will be some...

44m ago

No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report
No expert consensus on AI risks, trajectory ‘remarkably uncertain’: report

A major international report on the safety of artificial intelligence says experts can’t agree on the risk the technology poses — and it’s unclear whether AI will help or harm us. The report,...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

0:36
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach
Maple Leafs hire Berube as new head coach

The search for a new bench boss in Toronto is over as the Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube.

14h ago

1:37
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies
Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson dies

Toronto city councillor Jaye Robinson has died at the age of 61. Robinson, who represented Ward 15 – Don Valley West for 14 years, was diagnosed with two forms of breast cancer in 2019 forcing her into a part-time role.

16h ago

0:32
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade
Child dies from measles in Ontario, first time in over a decade

A Ontario public health spokesperson tells CityNews the child who died was reported by Hamilton Public Health Services.

18h ago

0:38
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship
World's #1 golfer Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA championship

In a span of four hours, the top-ranked golfer in the world was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

19h ago

3:46
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire
Food delivery courier “hot spots” outside businesses under fire

Gatherings of bike couriers on sidewalks throughout the downtown core have raised concerns over accessibility and business disruption. The city says it will consider options to deal with the issue but nothing is planned yet. Mark McAllister reports.
More Videos