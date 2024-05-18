Dr. de Villa joins call for federal, provincial collaboration to address Toronto’s drug toxicity epidemic

Toronto’s top doctor says the federal government’s refusal of the city’s request to decriminalize personal possession of controlled drugs and substances further highlights the need to invest in other available evidence-based interventions.

On Friday, Federal Addictions Minister Ya’ara Saks said Toronto Public Health’s request did not adequately protect public health and maintain public safety. She also cited the lack of support from the provincial government, which has vehemently opposed the idea.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would fight the proposal “tooth and nail” while writing a letter to the prime minister calling for a review of the Health Canada-approved sites across the country.

Health Canada lists 16 safe supply projects approved in Ontario – all but one, in Thunder Bay, Ont., are in southern Ontario.

“Decriminalization is one evidence-informed policy tool to help remove barriers to care,” Dr. Eileen de Villa said in a statement on Saturday. “Increasing funding and access to a broad range of treatment options, which is the responsibility of the province, is another tool required to address the drug toxicity epidemic.”

De Villa went on to throw her support behind Mayor Olivia Chow’s call for the federal and provincial governments to collaborate with the city on solutions. One of those is a proposal to open 24/7 crisis centres to relieve pressure on emergency departments and provide appropriate care and case management support.

“Toronto Public Health remains a ready and willing partner to explore collaborative approaches on this important and urgent health issue,” said De Villa.